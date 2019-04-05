It’s almost time to grab your Easter basket and head out for a day in New York City. But there’s no need to go hunting for plastic or hard-boiled eggs, especially when there are plenty of places that have food as good as any prize.

Grab your basket — and your wallet — and check out some of the city’s top spots for brunching with family and friends on Easter Sunday.

American Cut Tribeca For $55 per person, guests can enjoy an appetizer, entrée and dessert with choices like bacon, egg and cheese bites, lobster Benedict and monkey bread at American Cut Tribeca. For an additional $14, you can also get a bread basket filled with biscuits, muffins, scones, and more. (363 Greenwich St., 212-226-4736, www.americancutsteakhouse.com/tribeca)

Armani/Ristorante 5th Avenue A fancy Easter feast awaits at Armani/Ristorante. From 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course meal by chef Michele Brogioni while watching the Easter Parade from their table. The $105-per-person meal includes deviled eggs, pickled artichokes, wild herbs tart, homemade tortelli, lamb, a warm ricotta tart and more. (717 5th Ave., 212-207-1902, www.armani.com/restaurant/us/)

DiWine Restaurant and Wine Bar Looking to put that Sunday best to good use? DiWine Restaurant and Wine Bar offers an up-scale atmosphere and will offer live jazz with Easter brunch. Guests can try apple cinnamon French toast, Turkish shakshuka, a lobster BLT or even truffle eggs while the band plays from noon to 3 p.m. For an extra $20, you can even get an hour of unlimited mimosas, Bellini’s, bloody marys, or screwdrivers. (41-15 31st Ave., 718-775-1355, diwineonline.com)

Il Divo This 1920s-themed restaurant will make guests feel like they are celebrating Easter in the most classic way possible. The four-course meal is $79 per person and includes Easter pie, rigatoni with meatballs, roasted lamb leg, and a special dessert. Guests can also purchase the Easter dishes individually. (1347 2nd Ave., 212-380-8164, www.ildivo.restaurant)

Ocean Prime New York If you’re looking for a special treat on Easter, then Ocean Prime New York may be the place for you. The restaurant is usually closed on Sundays but is opening its doors for a special brunch menu on April 21. Guests will be able to munch on French toast with candied bacon, lobster toast, crab and eggs, braised short rib surf and turf, and more. (123 W. 52nd St., 212-956-1404, www.ocean-prime.com)

Osteria 57 Vegetarians and vegans will be able to enjoy a great Easter brunch courtesy of Osteria 57. The veggie- and fish-focused restaurant will offer a $44 three-course menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dishes will include artichoke lasagna with mint pesto, chickpea stew with marinara sauce, rhubarb and basil tart with gelato, and more, all of which can also be bought a la carte. (57 W. 10th St., 212-777-0057, www.osteria57.com)

Patsy's Italian Restaurant Easter is a day for lots of family and even more food. There is no better place to do just that than at one of New York City’s most famous family-owned restaurants, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant. For Easter the restaurant is offering a $69 prix fixe menu of a rack of baby lamb, baked meat pie and cheesecake. (236 W. 56th St., 212-247-3491, patsys.com)