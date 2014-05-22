NYC Wine and Food Festival announces 2014 lineup

The Food Network and Food & Wine magazine’s Wine and Food Festival is coming back to New York City Oct. 16-19, and the 2014 lineup has just been announced.

There will be more than 100 events, from dinners and tastings to parties and panels, but here are a few highlights.

– Dominique Ansel’s Wonderland (We’re not sure what this entails, but is anyone else picturing themselves frolicking in a castle made of Cronuts?)

– Ample Hills & Brooklyn’s Best Dessert party

– Mario Batali hosts Jets + Chefs: The Ultimate Tailgate

– Tacos & Tequila: A Late Night Fiesta with Bobby Flay

– Hot Dog Happy Hour with Mo Rocca

– Oktoberfest with Andrew Zimmern

– Blue Moon Burger Bash with Rachael Ray

MasterCard presale tickets begin at 9 a.m. June 9, and general ticket sales begin June 23. They can be purchased at nycwff.org or by phone at 866-969-2933.