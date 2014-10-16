NYC Wine & Food Festival events that aren’t sold out

There are still tickets available to some of the festival’s best events.

The New York City Wine & Food Festival is right around the corner, and while many events have already sold out, many more still have space for you.

The festival is fun and delicious, but is also charitable. Proceeds benefit the hunger-relief programs of Share Our Strenght’s No Kid Hungry Campaign as well as the Food Bank For New York City. 100% of net proceeds go directly to these organizations.

So do your part and eat at the same time. Here are our picks for the best events you can still get tickets to:

Ronzoni’s La Sagra Slices

If there’s one food that New York is known for, it’s pizza. This year, the festival’s annual sampling of the city’s best pies is being combined with its Meatball Madness event for a true Italian feast. Adding to the family-style flavor is an appearance by Jon Bon Jovi, who will help his dad celebrate the launch of John Senior’s new line of Bongiovi Brand Pasta Sauces. Thursday, Oct. 16, 7-10 p.m., $125

Blue Moon Burger Bash

Update: only the $300 VIP preview experience is still avaible. Come 30 minutes early for early access to all the burgers.

One of the festival’s most popular events, this year’s Burger Bash features 31 chefs offering everything from Butter Restaurant’s Parisian Santa Fe Burger, with Pat LaFrieda beef, melted gruyere, roasted garlic fondue, potato skin chips and Serrano chilies to Delicatessen’s Oozy Juicy Lucy, a cheese sauce stuffed beef burger with tomato onion bacon jam. The event is hosted by Rachael Ray. Friday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., $225

Hot Dog Happy Hour

Hosted by Cooking Channel personality Mo Rocca, this tasting event features the classic New York food, hot dogs! Participating dog slingers include: Asiadog, Walter’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack, Bark and Emily. Wine and beer will also be available. Friday, Oct. 17 5 – 7 p.m., $99, available on Groupon.

Meatopia X: The Carnivore’s Ball

“The Ultimate Meat Event,” hosted by James Beard Award-winning food writer Josh Ozersky for 10 years, has joined the Wine and Food Festival this year. The event celebrates meat, yes, but more importantly the concept of whole-animal cooking. This year, top chefs like Paul Qui (qui), Michael White (Costata) and Matt Lightner (Atera) will cook every part of every animal over open fire. No propane, and only cruelty-, hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. There will be hogs, lambs and goats and Pat LaFrieda will cook a 1,000 pound steer. Sunday, Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m., $150

Jets + Chefs

No matter what kind of year the team is having, Jets fans never let it put a damper on their tailgating. Two days after a Thursday night showdown with the Patriots, fans can either celebrate or eat away their sorrows with Joe Namath and die-hard Jets lover Mario Batali at a massive tailgate featuring steaks, ribs and wings from all-star chefs. The kid-friendly event also includes FanZone games, meet & greets with current and former players, and chances to win tickets and field passes to an upcoming game. Sat., Oct. 18, 12 – 3 p.m., $150 for adults, $50 for people under 21

Mediterranean Exploration SOLD OUT

This cuisine has exploded in popularity in the past year – both for its deep and interesting flavors and also because of the Mediterranean Diet. But don’t expect to stay on your diet at this special, seated dinner with the chefs Michael Solomonov (Zahav in Philadelphia), Einat Admony (Taim, Balaboosta, Bar Bolonat) and Sara Kramer (formerly of Glasserie). Sat., Oct. 18, 7 – 10 p.m., $225

A Perfect Pairing hosted by Nancy Silverton and April Bloomfield SOLD OUT

Two top female chefs in the country are coming together for this sit-down dinner that’s sure to impress: April Bloomfield (the Spotted Pig, the Breslin, Tosca) and Nancy Silverton (Los Angeles’ La Brea Bakery and Mozza). Both received James Beard Awards in May 2014, so tastiness is guaranteed. Sat., Oct. 18, 7 – 10 p.m. $250

Ample Hills & Brooklyn’s Best Dessert Party

Brooklyn is the center of the dessert universe on Saturday night. Ample Hills Creamery, One Girl Cookies, Liddabit Sweets, Ovenly and Four & Twenty Blackbirds will bring sweet confections to Manhattan for all to enjoy (if you get a ticket!) Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. $125.