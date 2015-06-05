Outdoor food vendors arrive at Penn Station!

Roberta’s, Calexico, Uma Temakeria and more will be at Penn Plates.

Penn Plates is the newest pop up from UrbanSpaceNYC. It’s open everyday through Nov. 15 at One Penn Plaza. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Penn Station-area workers: good news! A new outdoor food market is popping up at One Penn Plaza, the pedestrian thoroughfare that runs between 7th and 8th avenues on 33rd and 34th streets.

Penn Plates is the latest outdoor food hall from UrbanSpace, which runs similar pop ups across the city. It will be open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. through November 15.

Seriously, for those of us who work near Penn Station, this is a godsend!

Vendors include:

Roberta’s, Jicama “California Street Food,” Arancini Bros., Melt Ice Cream Sandwiches, Uma Temakeria, Calexico, Black Iron Burger and more. Full list at UrbanSpaceNYC.com.