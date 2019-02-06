Drinkers, you'll no longer be relegated behind a fence at the Queens Night Market.

When it returns for its fifth season, starting April 20, the partition around the market's beer and wine garden at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park will be gone and those with alcohol in hand will be free to roam (as long as they're 21 and older).

"We've operated for three years with a beer and wine garden without any incidents, so we're working with NYPD and our private security team to create a plan that allows responsible and of-age patrons to consume alcohol throughout the event," founder John Wang said. "I think it'll help the flow of the event tremendously and also add to the enjoyment for our visitors."

With that said, market-goers will need to drink responsibly. Outside alcohol won't be allowed in and everyone will need to get a wristband or stamp after they show ID.

Wang says the market will also open an hour earlier this year to help the vendors generate more sales, meaning you can pop over to the park as early as 5 p.m. and stay as late as midnight if you want to.

And while it's still getting its vendor list solidified, Wang says this season will feature eats like Egyptian hawawshi from American Pharaohs, Austrian paprikahendl and sachertorte from Sunflower Kitchen, Singaporean mee pok and chai tow kway by Lion City Coffee, Peruvian ceviche and jalea from Don Ceviche, Sam's Fried Ice Cream, Trinidadian shark sandwiches by Caribbean Street Eats, Twister Cake's Romanian-Hungarian chimney cakes and much more.

When you're not eating, you can take your drink and peruse photography, Mexican textiles, K-pop swag, crocheted toys, Ethiopian leather goods, vintage clothing and accessories and soaps by local craftsmen and artists.

