Reimagined, al-fresco Dekalb Market Hall to open July 7

Downtown Brooklyn’s DeKalb Market Hall will start taking advantage of the city’s al fresco dining plan with the launch of the reimagined DeKalb “Open-Air” Market on July 7.

The outdoor food vendor, which will feature global eats and drinks from local vendors, will set up shop on Gold Street and within Willoughby Square Park as part of the city’s Phase Two of reopening, which allows for outdoor dining across the city.

“The Open Streets program is the perfect platform for launching the first DeKalb Open-Air Market,” Anna Castellani, founder and CEO of the sprawling DeKalb Market Hall, said in a statement. “Our approach has always emphasized the ethnic diversity of New York’s food scene, and outdoor markets are a huge part of that culture. Plus, it’s a terrific opportunity for our local businesses to come back and for the Brooklyn community to get out, drink and dine safely.”

The self-proclaimed “culinary camp” will feature “Global Fare on Gold Street,” including DeKalb Market staples like Katz’s Deli, Koti Donor, Pierogi Boys and more — all of which can be washed down with a brew at a new Craft & Carry Beer Garden at Willoughby Square Park.

The DeKalb Open-Air Market will be open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

This story first appeared on brooklynpaper.com