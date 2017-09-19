Rosh Hashana catering options bring NYC restaurant eats to you

Rosh Hashana catering options are aplenty in New York City, thanks to these restaurants.

Break out the brisket.

Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year — is Sept. 20 through 22, which means tables will soon be decked out with challah, apples and honey, beef brisket, honey cake and other traditional eats.

To help with your High Holiday celebrations, here are New York City restaurants and shops that are providing all the fixings:

Black Seed Bagels

If you’re planning for a crowd of about a dozen, consider a platter from the bagel shop. All come with a dozen assorted bagels, with accoutrements ranging from smoked fish to egg salad to lox and dill cream cheese. Sandwich platters, salads, fruit platters and pastries are also available. Must order at least 24 hours in advance for pickup, 48 hours for delivery, $150 minimum; 646-484-5718, blackseedbagels.com

2nd Ave Deli

Both locations have a kosher catering menu available for the High Holidays for Manhattan delivery, with dishes like gefilte fish. Customize your feast a la carte for both holidays, while several appetizing platters are offered for Yom Kippur ($15.50-$18.50/person). Preorders must by placed by Sept. 19 for Rosh Hashanah (the store will be open for regular business until 3 p.m. on Sept. 20), Yom Kippur preorders must be placed by Sept. 28, $100 minimum, for pickup or delivery; 1442 First Ave., 212-737-1700, 162 E. 33rd St., 212-689-9000, 2ndavedeli.com

Frankel’s Delicatessen & Appetizing

The new-school Brooklyn deli has everything you’d need to help break your Yom Kippur fast; choose from a variety of bagel platters ($120-$390). A sweets box of babka and rugelach ($30/serves six) is also available for the High Holidays. 72 hours notice required, for pickup Sept. 29-30; 631 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, 718-389-2302, frankelsdelicatessen.com

Eli’s Catering

Let Eli Zabar’s catering specialist help you plan your holiday meal, from wine to entrees to dessert to even flowers. No pre-order deadline, $50 minimum, for delivery; call 212-717-8100 ext. 9, elizabar.com/elis-holiday-catering.aspx