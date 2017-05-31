Shake Shack’s chocolate shake recipe is perfect for summer

If you can’t get enough of Shake Shack’s shakes, now you can make them at home. The chain’s new cookbook, …

If you can’t get enough of Shake Shack’s shakes, now you can make them at home. The chain’s new cookbook, “Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories” ($26, Clarkson Potter) shares recipes adapted for the home cook for its signature burgers and milkshakes. Below, find the recipe for its chocolate shake. For the frozen chocolate custard, the key is, obviously, in the quality of the chocolate. “We seek out and use craft chocolate like Mast Brothers and Compartes wherever possible. It does make a difference,” notes the cookbook, written by Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati and CEO Randy Garutti. Chocolate from San Francisco’s Guittard or TCHO is also recommended.

Chocolate shake

Makes 1

Put 1½ cups frozen chocolate custard (recipe follows) and ½ cup milk in a blender. Blend on high until smooth. Serve in a tall cold glass.

Frozen chocolate custard

Makes about 1 qt.

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa

2 oz. 70% bittersweet chocolate, cut into small pieces

5 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1½ cups heavy cream

1½ cups milk

Pinch of salt

1. Set the cocoa and chopped bittersweet chocolate aside in a large heatproof bowl.

2. Put the egg yolks and sugar into a heavy medium saucepan and whisk until smooth. Gradually whisk in the cream and milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, until the custard reaches a temperature of 170F on an instant-read thermometer or is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon.

3. Pour the warm custard into the large bowl with the 2 chocolates and let it sit for a minute to melt the chocolate. Add salt and stir well, smoothly incorporating all the chocolate.

4. Strain the custard into a medium bowl. Set that bowl into a larger bowl filled with ice, then stir the custard frequently until it has cooled. Cover the custard and refrigerate it until completely chilled, about 4 hours.

5. Churn the custard in an ice cream maker following the manufacturer’s instructions. Scoop the ice cream into a quart container with a lid, cover, and store in the freezer. Custard can be kept up to a month in the freezer, but we prefer to eat it within 24 hours!