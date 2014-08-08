Shake Shack’s crinkle fries are back with a vengeance

Nostalgia for the win.

In one crunchy, salty and delicious comeback, Shake Shack’s original crinkle cut fries are making their return after the burger chain’s attempt at switching over to fresh, hand-cut skinny fries proved to be a bust with customers.

“We didn’t fully appreciate the simple, tactile pleasure and the emotional attachment our fans have to the crispiness, the ridges and pure joy that these fries bring to guests of all ages,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti wrote in a (melodramatic) release announcing the decision.

The famously frozen crinkle cuts are coming back with a new and improved formula this fall, free of unnecessary artificial ingredients, Garutti promises.

But even with their heathier makeover, the triumph of the classic fry is proof that sometimes, retro comfort food beats clean eats– in the fast food world, anyway.