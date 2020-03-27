Bacon and Beer Classic will return to Brooklyn in September

We’re all going to need some bacon and beer once COVID-19 is under control.

Fortunately, the springtime scheduled New York Bacon and Beer Classic will now take place on Saturday, September 26th at The Post BK on 100 Dobbin Street in Greenpoint rather than being canceled.

Just in time for Oktoberfest, that classic will give all in attendance the opportunity to dig into over 30 of the city’s most sizzlin’ bacon joints like Queen’s Bully, Jase’s BBQ, Cuzin’s Duzins, Sands Jerk Hut and many more.

The dishes served will span from green chile pimento grilled cheese loaded with bacon and jalapeno slaw, to mesquite chicken and bacon fajitas, and mouth-watering bacon cinnamon rolls with stout icing…wow.

Then there’s the chance to guzzle down beer, cider and even hard seltzers boasting copious amounts of local and regional brews like KCBC, Brooklyn Brewery, Three 3’s Brewing, and Montauk Brewing from out on Long Island.

Split into two sessions, an “afternoon feast” from 1 – 4 p.m. and an evening party from 6 – 9 p.m., there are three ways to experience the Bacon and Beer Classic: general admission, power hour, or VIP tickets.

General admission tickets begin at $59, while power hour goes for $85, and VIP tickets are $115 and each includes a commemorative tasting glass that “you’ll never want to toss.”

One benefit of going VIP or power hour is getting in an hour early through an expedited line while VIPs will also enjoy access to limited-edition craft beers and “swag bag” valued at $50 value.

That VIP deal also includes a specialty cocktail, VIP seating, a delicious bacon grilled cheese and even more, according to Cannonball Productions, the company in charge of the event.

Any tickets that have already been purchased for the original April date will automatically be rolled over and those that keep their original ticket will be eligible for “some truly awesome perks that far exceed the value of the ticket.”

That includes an exclusive Bacon and Beer Classic pre-party at one of the participating breweries.