Last call for Tortilla Flats, the Tex-Mex dive where fajitas and margaritas have been the name of game since 1983.

“We are closing our doors on Oct. 27,” said co-owner Andrew Secular.

Secular confirmed a report by a restaurant employee, who told amNewYork that the "business partners couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord.”

The kitschy cantina at Washington and W. 12th streets in the West Village was known for modestly priced eats and booze as well as a party vibe, complete with streamers on the ceiling.

The eatery maintained its signature, funky feel as the surrounding area became a destination for fancy boutiques, pricey restaurants, the High Line and the Whitney Museum.

Tortilla Flats has been a reminder of the area's scruffier past and of peers, such as Florent, that have shuttered.

“As a California boy who moved to New York in 1982, Tortilla Flats was like a homecoming,” restaurant consultant Clark Wolf told amNewYork. “Everybody hung out there. If Florent was a place to be seen, Tortilla Flats was a place to hide out and be hidden.”

The eatery also hosted games, including trivia, bingo and hula-hooping events.

“It’s a loss,” said Wolf.

When asked about any future business plans, Secular said things are up in the air.

“This is all so new,” he told amNewYork. “We were proud to serve the New York community for 35 years.”