Wheaties beer is the real breakfast of champions

It was only a matter of time before America’s favorite breakfast cereal grew up.

General Mills announced its Wheaties-inspired beer, HefeWheaties, on the brand’s blog Wednesday.

Minneapolis craft brewery, Fulton, partnered with Wheaties to create the limited-edition Hefeweizen beer branded with the iconic cereal’s orange packaging.

No actual Wheaties flakes are used in the beer, but its brewed with a recipe using about 50% malted wheat, so what’s the difference, really.

Other non-breakfast-like ingredients include malted barley, German hops and a special strain of American yeast.

HefeWheaties will be available exclusively in the Twin Cities area and there are no plans to ship the exclusive brew outside of the state of Minnesota.

Looks like it’s time for a Wheaties-fueled road trip!