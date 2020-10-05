Governor says that schools in New York City hot spots will close tomorrow

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Schools in New York City’s COVID hot spots will temporarily close tomorrow, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

Over the weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that both public and private schools in 11 zip codes with COVID transmission rates over 3% would close for at least two weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. But in order to move ahead with school closures, the city needed approval from the state.

Now, roughly 100 public schools and 200 private schools will shutter their doors for an unclear amount of time. Governor Cuomo did not specify if hot spot school closures will abide by city guidelines and said that reopening criteria was still being determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.