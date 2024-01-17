Charter school students in New York City demonstrate significant growth in 2023 assessment scores

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The recently released 2022-23 New York State Assessment scores for grades 3-8 English language arts (ELA) and Math exams have unveiled a remarkable achievement for charter school students, indicating continued growth in proficiency levels. The 2023 Test Score highlights showcase a positive trend, reflecting the dedication and effectiveness of charter school education.

From 2022 to 2023, overall charter school student proficiency rates exhibited a commendable increase, with a notable 17% surge in Math and a 4% rise in ELA. This upward trajectory demonstrates the commitment of charter schools to enhancing academic performance across core subjects.

In particular, New York City charter school students showcased outstanding results when compared to their district school counterparts. On the ELA exam, charter school students scored 7 percentage points higher, boasting a 59% proficiency rate compared to the district school’s 52%. Similarly, in Math, charter school students outshone their peers by 13 percentage points, achieving a 63% proficiency rate compared to the district’s 50%.

A deeper analysis of the data reveals significant achievements among specific demographic groups. Black charter school students, for instance, demonstrated a remarkable lead over their district counterparts. In ELA, black charter school students outperformed their peers by an impressive 19 percentage points, scoring 59% proficiency compared to the district’s 40%. In Math, the lead widened to 27 percentage points, with charter school students achieving a proficiency rate of 61% compared to the district’s 34%.

Similarly, Hispanic charter school students showcased substantial improvements, outperforming their district counterparts by 16 percentage points in ELA (55% vs. 39%) and by 25 percentage points in Math (61% vs. 36%). These results underscore the effectiveness of charter school education in fostering academic excellence across diverse student populations.

The New York City Charter School Center, an independent nonprofit committed to supporting and enhancing the charter school environment, expressed pride in these achievements. Through their innovative approaches, the Charter Center aims to provide models for improving all public schools. The organization plays a crucial role in assisting new charter schools in their establishment, supporting existing schools, and fostering engagement within the charter school community on key educational issues.

The New York City Charter School Center, an independent nonprofit committed to supporting and enhancing the charter school environment, expressed pride in these achievements. Through their innovative approaches, the Charter Center aims to provide models for improving all public schools. The organization plays a crucial role in assisting new charter schools in their establishment, supporting existing schools, and fostering engagement within the charter school community on key educational issues.