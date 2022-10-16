Ready to attend college in NYC? Now’s your time to sign up for next spring’s semester

If you’re thinking about enrolling in New York City colleges and universities next spring, it’s time to start hitting the books when it comes to preparing your applications.

The good news is that most institutions of higher learning across the Five Boroughs are again offering in-person and hybrid virtual instruction options — provided, of course, that the students are vaccinated against COVID-19. Check with the college and university of your choice for further information about health and safety protocols for in-person classes.

Virtual courses remain available at many institutions for those seeking to learn from the privacy, comfort and safety of their own home — or just to get their education around their own personal schedule.

Whether you’re an undergraduate fresh out of high school, or ready to return to college after years away from the classroom, finding the right school and courses can be quite overwhelming.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that aims to expand higher education access to Americans, offers some advice for prospective students as they consider registering classes for the fall: