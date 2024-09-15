Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If you’re thinking about enrolling in New York City colleges and universities, it’s time to start hitting the books when it comes to preparing your applications.

Whether you’re an undergraduate fresh out of high school, or ready to return to college after years away from the classroom, finding the right school and courses can be quite overwhelming.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that aims to expand higher education access to Americans, offers some advice for prospective students as they consider registering classes: