Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Department of Education announced updates to the NYC public schools application process that includes the removal of district requirements for middle schools and more school choice for high schools, city officials announced on Friday.

The announcement, officials said, ensures that middle-school applications are no longer limited to district restrictions, a move that was previously in place. Approximately half of the 1,120 respondents to a 2023 middle-school admissions survey said they would have applied to schools outside their district if the option was available.

Per the updates, students can now apply to any number of public high schools in the city. The previous application limit was 12.

Students will still maintain priority for their home zone or district, officials said.

This fall, also, a new feature in the MySchools online hub will be available to help guide high-school applicants through the application process.

“Our administration continues to expand access and increase equity across our public school system, and today’s announcement on admissions changes for middle and high schools does just that,” Adams said. “I am proud to announce changes to decades-old processes, which will allow students to apply to middle schools citywide while still giving preference to district students, open-up the high school application process so that families can apply to as many schools as they like, and use technology to help inform families’ application decisions during the high-school admissions process.”

The updates will go into effect for the public schools’ admissions season opening on Oct 1.

“Enrollment updates like these make accessing these educational opportunities easier for students of all ages and make the admissions process easier for families,” Public Schools Chancellor David Banks said. “I am thrilled that we’ve improved our enrollment processes and policies in response to direct feedback from our school communities, and I look forward to continuing to support our students as they embark on their unique learning journeys.”

Incoming Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said the updates represents a “significant step” toward school choice.

“I‘m excited that we’re bringing more clarity for families by giving them insight into their chances of acceptance and allowing them to apply to as many high schools as they wish,” she said. “This change represents a significant step forward in school choice, opening up opportunities for middle schoolers across the entire city, and shining a light on the hidden gems across our system. We will continue to improve our systems to make them more family friendly.”