Every parent’s back-to-school checklist includes getting backpacks and supplies. And like so many things lately, these essential learning tools can be expensive. The good news is that there are many locations around the city for families in need to pick up a backpack or school supplies before the new academic year begins.

Check out this list of where parents can free backpacks in NYC for their little learners in time for the start of the new school year on Sept. 5. Supplies at many of these events are limited and require the child receiving the bookbag to be present. Some events also require pre-registration.

Where to get free backpacks: Manhattan

Why Not Care and Lower East Side Festival

WHERE: P.S. 142; 100 Attorney St.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 25; 12-4 p.m.

WHAT: 1,000 bookbags will be given out at this fun family resource event. Other activities include games and free food. For ages 5-19.

Back-to-School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway

WHERE: J. Hood Wright Park; W. 174 St. and Ft. Washington Ave.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 28; 4 p.m.

WHAT: This giveaway event includes backpacks and supplies, hosted by NYS Sen. Robert Jackson.

Where to get free backpacks: Brooklyn

WHERE: Seth Low Playground; Avenue P and W. 13 St.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHAT: Enjoy performances, information booths and giveaways.

WHERE: 298 Marcus Garvey Blvd.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 30; 3-6 p.m.

WHAT: Enjoy a day of fun at this family event and get a new backpack for the new school year.

WHERE: 919 E. 107 St.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 2-6 p.m.

WHAT: Get some new school supplies including a bookbag at this community event that will also have ice cream and cotton candy. Register online.

WHERE: Atlantic Terminal Plaza, Atlantic Ave. at Ft. Greene Place

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT: The event will feature games, music, face painting and school-supply giveaways.

Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and other partners Back-to-School Jamboree

WHERE: P.S. 152; 725 E. 23 St.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 12-4 p.m.

WHAT: Bring the kids for a day of games, face painting, food, music, school supplies and more. Registration required.

WHERE: Sheepshead Bay Branch; 2636 E. 14 St.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHAT: By appointment only. Get a backpack with pencils, pens and notebooks.

Backpack Giveaway at Brooklyn Public Library-Gerritsen Beach

WHERE: Gerritsen Beach Branch; 2808 Gerritsen Ave.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 28; 4-7 p.m.

WHAT: Backpack giveaway event.

EmblemHealth and NYS Sen. Zellnor Myrie’s Back-to-School Block Party

WHERE: Lincoln Road bet. Nostrand and New York Avenues

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHAT: The annual event features music, food, games, giveaways and more.

WHERE: 6921 Fourth Ave.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 3; 6-8 p.m.

WHAT: Items available include backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, glue sticks, crayons and safety scissors.

Where to get free backpacks: Bronx

WHERE: 2704 E. Tremont Ave.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 1; 12-3 p.m.

WHAT: Get a cool new backpack and enjoy food, games, bouncy house, rockwall and more fun. See the NYPD horses, too!

Mujumder Foundation 8th Annual School-Supply Giveaway

WHERE: 1888 Westchester Ave.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 1; 12 – 7 p.m. Giveaway at 5p.m.

WHAT: The annual event will feature a bouncy house, food and a giveaway.

Back-to-School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway

WHERE: West Tremont and University Avenue

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 27; 4 p.m.

WHAT: This giveaway event includes backpacks and supplies, hosted by NYS Sen. Robert Jackson.

Alegria and Fidelis Back-to-School Giveaway

WHERE: Alegria Health and Wellness Center; 3475 Third Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT: The event will feature free popcorn, free backpacks, free blood pressure screenings and information tables.

Back-to-School Giveaways

WHERE: 1520 Morris Ave. (Entrance at Morris and Teller Avenues)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 1; 2-4 p.m.

WHAT: Presented by Bink International Charity, giveaways will include backpacks, pencils, pens, paper, folders, crayons, markers and scissors.

Where to get free backpacks: Queens

Back-to-School Community Fair

WHERE: OPT Parking Lot; 198-01 Linden Blvd.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31; 12-4 p.m.

WHAT: Presented by NYC Council Member Nantasha Williams. Free school supplies, enjoy food, games and music.

Back-to-School Giveaway

WHERE: 55-19 69 St.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 24; 1pm

WHAT: A backpack and school supply event for constituents of Assembly District 30.

Backpack Giveaway

WHERE: Queens Public Library at North Forest Park; 98-27 Metropolitan Ave.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 28; 12-1:30 p.m.

WHAT: Other giveaway items include folders, notebooks and pencils. Presented by NYC Council Member Lynn Schulman and Congress Member Grace Meng.

Where to get free backpacks: Staten Island

WHERE: Staten Island Seventh-day Adventist Church; 80 Union Ave.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 1; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

WHAT: Available backpacks will be filled with items for students. Register online. For kids ages 5 to 13.