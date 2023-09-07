Quantcast
Education

MetroPlusHealth back-to-school drive to distribute backpacks to Queens and Bronx students

MetroPlusHealth is distributing the remainder of their backpacks for back-to-school events in Queens and the Bronx this month.
MetroPlusHealth will be distributing the remainder of the 30,000 backpacks made available for students at three back-to-school events in Queens and the Bronx this week.

The events aim to reduce stress on low-income families with children as they return to school. There will be opportunities for attendees to engage with local agencies and elected officials, and discover and access resources available to them throughout the school year.

Erin M. Drinkwater, chief of government relations & strategic partnerships at MetroPlusHealth, reiterated that the low-cost insurance program is doubling down on their efforts to prioritize care for children. 

“As we head into a new school year, NYC parents are facing a list of concerns including heightened costs for school supplies and increasing cases of COVID, RSV and flu,” Drinkwater stated. “We’re elated to assist these families in making sure their children have a strong and healthy start to the school year.”

The remaining back-to-school events will be hosted by Council Member Lynn Schulman and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz.

Details at a Glance:

  • Saturday, Sept. 9: 650 Hollywood Avenue, Bronx from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Sept. 9: Queens Museum from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 
    • Hosted by Assembly Member Catalina Cruz

