ABC and ‘Modern Family’ paying for all NY City Hall weddings Monday

ABC will cover the costs of all ceremonies and licenses.

If you’re thinking about getting married at City Hall, Monday may be a good (and inexpensive) day to do it.

ABC will cover the costs of all New York City Hall wedding ceremonies ($25) and marriage licenses ($35) on Monday, “Modern Family” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet announced on “Good Morning America.”

“If you’re on the fence, you have an extra reason today,” said “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos.

Couples ready to make the plunge should go to the City Clerk’s office, located at 141 Worth Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The deal is part of a promotion for the season finale of “Modern Family,” which will air in two parts this Wednesday and next week. In the finale, Ferguson and Stonestreet’s characters get married.

Ferguson, who married Justin Mikita in July, said it’s been “surreal” getting married on-screen so shortly after his own wedding.

“I got married in July, then I got engaged again in September, and then married again just a few months ago. So I’m basically Elizabeth Taylor,” Ferguson joked.