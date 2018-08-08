LATEST PAPER
88° Good Evening
88° Good Evening
Entertainment

The Academy Awards are changing, for the worse

A new “popular movie” category minimizes the significance of other awards, and that’s just one of the bad ideas the Academy has about its annual ceremony.

The shortened TV broadcast of the Oscars will

The shortened TV broadcast of the Oscars will start next year. Photo Credit: Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

By Robert Levin robert.levin@amny.com
Print

The Academy Awards announced changes to the ceremony Wednesday, including shortening the broadcast to three hours in 2019 and introducing a new award for “outstanding achievement in popular film,” for the 2020 ceremony.

The implications of both moves are troubling, smacking of ploys to boost ratings rather than honor cinematic art.

First, while grumbling about the length of the ceremony is a favorite pastime among even its most ardent viewers, the public awarding of unsung film artists such as sound mixers and short film directors stands as a needed annual reminder to audiences that filmmaking is a vast collective effort, far beyond actors, directors and screenwriters.

That’s lost when organizers co-opt the model of doling out lesser awards during commercial breaks, which is the plan to cut down on the ceremony’s typical four-hour runtime.

Far more disturbing, though, is the notion that the Oscars need to specifically honor “popular film.” After all, what does Best Picture mean, if not Best Picture, period. Smaller movies such as 2016’s winner “Moonlight” or 2014’s “Birdman” do not deserve to have their achievements implicitly lessened because they’re not “popular.”

And, beyond that, it’s not as if the Academy Awards haven’t honored big blockbusters with the top honor — if movies on the scale of “Gladiator” or “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” have what it takes to take home the big prize, let them compete on an even playing field to do it.

With Reuters

By Robert Levin robert.levin@amny.com

Entertainment photos & videos

Logic, Ariana Grande and Post Malone will perform See who's performing at the VMAs
New York City's longest-running free public dance festival Hit up a book fair, a dance festival and more this weekend
Wake up and get your day going with Bored this week? Party on a boat and more
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings
Artist Andy Warhol, who was born in Pennsylvania, Tour Andy Warhol's NYC
Shakira, Justin Timberlake and other singers have upcoming 14 concerts you'll be spending your paycheck on