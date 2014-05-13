Alec Baldwin arrested in Manhattan

Alec Baldwin was arrested yesterday in Manhattan when he allegedly got belligerent with cops after he was stopped for riding his bike the wrong way and not having his identification on him, police said.

The “30 Rock” star, 56, whose narcissistic character is famously demanding on the show, was riding up Fifth Avenue, near 16th Street, at about 10:15 a.m., police said. He was taken into custody and brought to the 13th precinct.

Cops issued two summonses to the outspoken star, including one for disorderly conduct.

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted his displeasure.

Alec Baldwin returns to his East Village apartment on May 13, 2014. Photo Credit: Bryan Smith

“New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign,” he wrote in a tweet that was deleted.

Later in the day, Baldwin emerged from a towncar and walked silently into his West Village apartment building. He declined to comment on the incident.

Eddie Cacho was walking to grab food from the deli on Fifth Avenue when he saw Baldwin being handcuffed.

“If anything, he just looked like he was annoyed by the situation,” said Cacho, who works as a hair stylist at Dramatics NYC nearby.

Baldwin is no stranger to controversy and is famous for his angry outbursts.

In February the actor penned an essay in New York magazine bemoaning the attention he’s gotten in New York and how he probably has to leave. Baldwin wrote that “New York has changed. Manhattan is like Beverly Hills.”

Baldwin was accused of tweeting homophobic threats at a British journalist last summer after attending the funeral of James Gandolfini.

He apologized shortly after and said his rant was not meant to be anti-gay. And in June 2012 he allegedly punched a New York Daily News photographer after obtaining his marriage license.

In December 2011, Baldwin was removed from a plane in L.A. because he got into an argument with a flight attendant about playing Words with Friends on his iPad at the gate.

An agent for Baldwin declined to comment Tuesday.