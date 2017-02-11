Alec Baldwin to host ‘SNL’ for record-breaking 17th time

It will be the first time Baldwin hosts since landing the role of Trump impersonator.

When Alec Baldwin hosts “Saturday Night Live,” will he come out as President Donald Trump?

The actor is slated to host the show on Feb. 11, which will be the record-breaking 17th time he’s hosted.

Baldwin was notably absent from Jan. 21’s episode, after he announced that he’d return to play the president the day after the inauguration.

The last time we saw him on the show on Jan. 14, he poked fun at Trump’s first and only press conference as president-elect. Trump took to Twitter to call the show “the worst of NBC” and a “complete hit job.”

The Feb. 11 show will be the first time Baldwin steps out as host since landing the role of Trump impersonator.

Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.