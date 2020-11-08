Alex Trebek, long-time host of Jeopardy!, dead at 80 after cancer fight | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fans of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” are mourning the loss of its beloved, long-time host, Alex Trebek, who died Sunday morning at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek died at his California home with family and friends by his side, according to a message on the game show’s Twitter account. He had been battling pancreatic cancer since his diagnosis in 2019.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek debuted as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, and become synonymous with the question-and-answer program. He earned seven Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Canadian-born Trebek also hosted other game shows including Double Dare and Classic Concentration, but it was his 36-year run at the podium of Jeopardy! that made him a household name, drawing in a loyal audience who would tune in every weeknight.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.