Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss to chat ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ at NYC panel

If you’re watching “The Handmaid’s Tale,” you probably have plenty of questions. Who better to discuss the show with than the leading cast?

Elisabeth Moss (Offred), Alexis Bledel (Ofglen) and director Reed Morano will sit down to examine the Hulu show based off the 1985 dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood at the 92nd Street Y next week.

The panel discussion, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter’s senior film writer Tatiana Siegel, promises behind-the-scenes stories about how the grim series was made.

The 10-episode series explores life in the Republic of Gilead, where women have been stripped of their rights and “handmaids” (fertile women) are forced to serve men of higher status. Hulu releases new episodes every Wednesday.

The panel, a part of The Hollywood Reporter TV Talks, will be hosted at the venue’s Kaufmann Concert Hall on May 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($35) are now on sale at 92y.org.