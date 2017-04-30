Allison Janney reprises ‘West Wing’ role at Samantha Bee’s ‘Not the WHCD’

Warning: This video contains language some may find offensive.

Everyone’s favorite press secretary made her return to the White House last night. Well, kind of.

Allison Janney reprised her role as C.J. Cregg from “The West Wing” for Saturday night’s cold open of Samantha Bee’s special, “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

The special, which aired on TBS at 10 p.m., and streamed uncensored on Twitter at 11 p.m., featured Janney returning to her spot behind the press room’s podium to take questions.

Faux press corps members, from a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band member to a representative from “WakeUpSheepleNewsBiz.org,” doled out hard-hitting questions like if Bee was trying to undermine both the press and President Donald Trump with “Not The WHCD.”

With the classic sharp wit audiences have come to expect from C.J., Janney responded, “No, Ms. Bee is trying to undermine the legitimacy of one of those two things.”

Though mostly lighthearted, Janney changed her tone toward the end of the sketch, scolding the “press” for their White House behavior. “You are part of the reason that no one trusts the real press,” she said.

And, in case you were wondering, Janney responded to the biggest question of the day: Is Samantha Bee a witch? With glowing eyes, Janney shouted, “Of course she’s a witch, we’re all witches!”

The anti-White House Correspondents’ dinner also included guest appearances from celebrities including Will Ferrell, reprising his “Saturday Night Live” parody of George W. Bush, and Steve Buscemi.