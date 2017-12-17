From juggling to Bette Davis impersonations, New Yorkers brought their A-game to the latest "America’s Got Talent" auditions.

In search of their big break, hundreds of the city’s hopeful artists flocked to Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Sunday to showcase their talent on the seventh stop of the show’s nationwide tour.

They auditioned to be featured on the 13th season of the NBC show, which will air in summer 2018.

Featured below are some of the city’s optimistic auditionees, who waited for hours for a chance to meet judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B.

Beatboxer Norbert Lisiewicz, 20, of Staten Island, considers '"America's Got Talent" his favorite show. Auditioning for the second time, he said he hoped to be able to accomplish his life's true passion -- "being on stage." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
The squad from Queens-based Untouchable Movement Dance Company showed off a hip-hop routine to Janet Jackson's "All For You." Dance coach Daquan Harris, who is considered a father-figure to the dancers, said, "I have a group of hardworking kids here and they are hungry for it." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Rapper Tanesha Creddille goes by her stage name, Brooklyn. From the same borough in New York, she says she inherited her rapping skills from her father. "I rap about going to school, my family and the struggles we have been through," she said. "My goal is to get to the Billboard charts." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The tiny dancers from PS 48 in Queens
The tiny dancers from PS 48 in Queens struck a pose every time their dance teacher, Lynnelle Whichard, 33, yelled "Attitude." A dancer herself, Whichard started the Epitome of Diversity dance school in 2012, and says the program can be a "spot of hope for the kids." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Ellen Love, who prefers to go by "Diva E," from Jamaica, Queens, has had a lifelong dream of singing on stage. A breast cancer survivor, the 51-year-old planned to sing Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time," and said she hopes to inspire people with her voice. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Dressed as Bette Davis from "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" Debra Filipelli, of Hell's Kitchen, has been practicing the art of face painting for 13 years. "I decided to do [the audition] before it's too late because I believe in myself wholeheartedly," she said. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Tommy Burnett, 56, of Astoria, showed off his mind-reading skills Sunday. Burnett said he was born with cerebral palsy and has always been able to read people. "I turned it into a lifetime career," he said. "It would be pretty great to have my own show in Vegas." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Tiffany Spearman, 22, of Brooklyn, a security and home attendant, planned to sing "Never Gonna Let You Go" by Faith Evans. With her audition, she said she hoped to overcome her fears of rejection and criticism. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

Brandon Williams, 27, of the Upper West Side, has been doing magic since he was 4 years old. Planning to carry out a pickpocket routine, the professional magician expressed the desire to "be known throughout the world" for his art. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Old music partners Michael Bishop, 64, and Charles Costantino, 55, reunited to perform their original creation, "I Want You." A former FDNY lieutenant, Bishop, who said he played in all of New York City's clubs in the 90s, "just wanted to be able to play in front of that many people again." (Credit: Rajvi Desai)