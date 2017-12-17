From juggling to Bette Davis impersonations, New Yorkers brought their A-game to the latest "America’s Got Talent" auditions.

In search of their big break, hundreds of the city’s hopeful artists flocked to Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Sunday to showcase their talent on the seventh stop of the show’s nationwide tour.

They auditioned to be featured on the 13th season of the NBC show, which will air in summer 2018.

Featured below are some of the city’s optimistic auditionees, who waited for hours for a chance to meet judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B.