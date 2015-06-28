Comedian Amy Schumer fires back at critics on Twitter

Amy Schumer is taking some heat for her humor — which some critics are claiming is racially insensitive — and the “Trainwreck” star is firing it right back.

“I am not going to start joking about safe material. And don’t ask that of me,” the comedian wrote in a Twitter post yesterday in what seems to be a response to a recent article in “The Guardian,” which stated that Schumer’s humor “has a shockingly large blind spot around race.”

“I am a comic. … I will joke about things you like and I will joke about things you aren’t comfortable with. And that’s ok,” Schumer posted. “Stick with me and trust that I am joking. I go in and out of playing an irreverent idiot. That includes making dumb jokes involving race.

“I ask you to resist the urge to pick me apart,” the comedian continued. “Trust me. I am not racist. I am a devout feminist and lover of all people. My fight is for all people to be treated equally. So move on to the next person who is more deserving of your scrutiny and not the girl in your corner. Sincerely Amy (a dirty half Jew).”

