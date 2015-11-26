Celeb chef Anthony Bourdain on feud with Guy Fieri: It’s all in good humor

The oven mitts are still off!

The ongoing, well-publicized feud between celeb chefs Guy Fieri and Anthony Bourdain continues to rage on.

Bourdain, the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” told E! News this week that the professional and personal digs he’s made at Fieri, host of the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” were made jokingly. “I tell jokes about people sometimes,” Bourdain, 59, said. “But if you can’t tell jokes about Guy Fieri, comedy as we know it is dead.”

The pair’s feud kicked off in 2012 when Fieri, 47, opened Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square. During a SiriusXM interview, Bourdain described the eatery as a “terror dome,” claiming Fieri “single handedly turned the neighborhood into the Ed Hardy district, which I’m a little pissed off about.” (Ed Hardy is tattoo artist known for his colorful and outlandish apparel collection.)

Fieri has been mum about the feud, but he broke his silence earlier this month, telling GQ magazine, “It’s actually disappointing…I don’t like him making fun of people…It’s just, ‘What are you doing? What is your instigation? You have nothing else to worry about than if I have bleached hair or not?’ “

Regardless of what Bourdain says, Fieri clearly doesn’t find it funny.