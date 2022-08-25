Broadway in the Boros to return after two-year hiatus in September

A beloved Broadway tradition is returning to New York City this fall.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announced that the popular event series Broadway in the Boros will be returning for its fifth run on Sept. 16. Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Broadway in the Boros brings live performances by cast members and musicians of current Broadway musicals to neighborhoods in the outer boroughs.

Each show, which takes place every Friday from Sept. 16 through Oct. 14, will be hosted by Broadway and Sirius XM Radio Personality Julie James and is free to the public. Shows are also family-friendly and feature wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations.

“After two long years, I am thrilled to see our city continue its reopening with the return of ‘Broadway in the Boros,’” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This remarkable series works to ensure that everyone in our city, regardless of their zip code, gets the chance to experience the magic of Broadway right in their backyards. Broadway is a lifeblood of our city, and this series is an incredible way for all New Yorkers to come out and relish in the magic that makes New York City’s heartbeat.”

“We are thrilled to announce the return of ‘Broadway in the Boros,’ which will bring the amazing talent and spectacle of Broadway to communities across NYC this fall,” said Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. “After a two-year hiatus in the wake of the pandemic, this signature series offers a wonderful opportunity for New Yorkers to come together and celebrate these incredible shows that draw people from all over the world to our beloved city.”

The Broadway in the Boros lineup kicks off in Brooklyn on Sept. 16 at The Plaza at 300 Ashland with performances from “Beetlejuice,” “Chicago,” “Book of Mormon” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” The program then heads in Queens on Sept. 23 at Kaufman Astoria Studios Backlot (35th Avenue & 36th Street) with another performance of “Beetlejuice” and performances from “Wicked” and “SIX.”

On Oct. 7, Broadway in the Boros heads to Fordham Plaza (1 Fordham Plaza) in the Bronx with performances from “Wicked,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Kinky Boots.” Programming will conclude on Oct. 14 at Staten Island’s Open Street Program: Minthorne Street between Victory Boulevard & Bay Street with performances from “Chicago,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Kinky Boots.”

“’Kinky Boots’ is thrilled to be a part of the ‘Broadway in the Boros’ series to celebrate the theatre community’s resilience with our fellow New Yorkers, who have supported this show wholeheartedly since we first opened and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2013, and continue to lift us up on our return to New York this year,” said “Kinky Boots” producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig.

“There’s no better audience in the world than in New York City! ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ has been eating up the love, laughter, and shrieks of New Yorkers since the 80s, and we can’t wait to come to Brooklyn to belt our ‘roots’ off alongside Broadway’s finest on Sept. 16,” said ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ producer Rob Ahrens. “We’re so grateful to MOME and ‘Broadway in the Boros’ — we promise not to feed them to Audrey II!”

“‘SIX’ is delighted to perform for our neighbors who make New York City such a vibrant place to live, and to say thank you to all who support the healthy return of live theatre,” said ‘SIX’ producer Kevin McCollum.

All Broadway in the Boros events will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. rain or shine, plus there will be opportunities to win Broadway tickets and t-shirt giveaways. For more information, visit nyc.gov/bwayinboros.