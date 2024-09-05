‘Color and Grit’: Soho gallery show on Sept. 26 showcases powerful Black Abstract art of Clarence James

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the belly of New York’s ever-pulsating art scene, where grit meets glamour and every wall pulses with the heartbeat of some frantic new vision, Clarence James is gearing up to unleash a storm.

This isn’t just an exhibition — it’s a seismic reckoning. DTR Modern Gallery is about to become ground zero for a bold new era in Black abstraction. On Sept. 26, clear your calendar, because you’ll want to be there when the fire starts.

“Color and Grit: The New Frontier of Black Abstraction.” The name may sound like a polite conversation on the history of modernism, but don’t be fooled. This show is a visceral, unapologetic dive into the chaos of identity, the fierce power of self-expression, and the raw beauty of the Black experience.

James doesn’t simply create art: He captures the frenetic pulse of life, giving it form, color, and voice on the canvas. he hijacks your senses, rips you out of complacency, and throws you onto the wild, unpredictable frontier where history and abstraction collide in a twisted, vibrant dance.

Clarence James may just be the artist we’ve been waiting for, a trailblazer with a spirit as wild and free as the Black cowboys who once roamed the untamed frontiers of America. His journey through the art world isn’t about conformity or playing nice—James is here to disrupt, challenge, and create a new space where Black voices in abstraction don’t just exist—they thrive. His work defies convention, channeling the vibrancy of street art while demanding the respect of fine art’s elite, blending the two worlds into something greater than the sum of its parts.

At the core of this exhibition is a historical reckoning. The Black cowboy—an often overlooked icon of resilience and independence—rides again through James’ vivid works. These aren’t mere portraits; they are vibrant, gritty symbols of survival and self-determination, echoing the struggles of the present and the ghosts of the past. Through each brushstroke, James brings these forgotten figures out of history’s shadows, giving them new life and visibility. In this fusion of abstract expressionism and historical narrative, James captures the essence of the Black cowboy’s grit, merging it with the boundless possibilities of identity.

His art is more than abstract; it’s alive.

James layers spray paint, acrylics, oil sticks, and mop markers into canvases that crackle with raw energy. Each piece is a living entity, textured with the urban landscape’s rugged edge yet elegant in its execution. The colors and grit bleed together in a symphony of emotion, inviting viewers to feel, not just see, the intensity beneath the surface. His work is a poetic ode to the human condition—raw, gritty, and unfiltered, yet undeniably beautiful.

Encoded with meaning, each of his works are loaded with symbols that draw from ancient philosophy, cosmic theory, and untold histories. The viewer is invited to dig deeper, to decode the language of abstraction, to explore the intersections of art and identity. There’s a fierce femininity in the way he merges strength and vulnerability, wrapping them in vibrant hues and unapologetic textures. His work forces you to confront your own boundaries and your own stories — and challenges you to push past them into new territory.

This is not just about Clarence James — it’s about every Black artist, every pioneer, every untold story that has been pushed to the edges of art’s glossy, whitewashed halls. James is here to rewrite that narrative. He’s here to shatter the glass ceiling of abstraction, taking his place — and the place of all those before him—on the walls of history’s most prestigious institutions. His art demands it.

“Color and Grit: The New Frontier of Black Abstraction” is a manifesto for the future, a bold proclamation that the old rules no longer apply. Clarence James is here to forge a new path, a new language of art that speaks to the heart of identity, resilience, and power. His ambition is not just personal; it’s collective. He’s riding on the spirit of those who came before him, charging full force into a future where Black voices in art are not only heard—they are celebrated.

Make your way to DTR Modern Gallery on Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., and prepare to be captivated. Clarence James is here to challenge you, seduce you, and drag you into the whirlwind of his visionary world.

Exhibition Details:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Location: DTR Modern Gallery, 2nd Floor, 458 West Broadway, SoHo

Contact: Avalon Ashley Bellos, Executive Director of Media and Communications

abellos@dtrmodern.com