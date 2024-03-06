Quantcast
Arts & Entertainment

It’s all in her: ‘Every Woman Biennial” in East Village celebrates female and non-binary artists

By Bob Krasner Posted on
Every Woman Biennial opening night crowd
The Friday night press preview of the “Every Woman Biennial” was packed, but the next day opening had a line down the block of people waiting in the rain to get in

The show is the “Every Woman Biennial,” the theme is “I Will Always Love You” — and the mood is just plain joyous.

Created in 2014 by artist C. Finley as the “Whitney Houston Biennial,” the show’s fifth iteration features over 200 artists and covers every bit of the wall space, some of the floor and a bit of the ceiling at the La MaMa Galleria in the East Village. Designed as a celebration of the works of women and non-binary artists, the show’s public opening on March 2 brought in over 2,000 people — most of whom waited in the pouring rain before getting in. 

The team of Jerelyn Huber, Molly Caldwell and Eddy Segal curated the show, considering more than 700 entries (the most ever) and digging into the artists as well, according to Huber.

“We took it very personally,” she said. “We researched their websites and social media and got a good idea of who they were. It was a joy to go through the work.”

The process began in September 2023 with an open call and resulted in submissions from artists in a variety of backgrounds, mediums and ages, with the finalists ranging in age from 14 to 83. 

Finley took a step back this year and did not involve herself in the curating process and she’s very happy with the results: “I’m hoping that this can live on as a template to be replicated in other cities, so I wanted to see if it was possible with new curators. The answer is yes!”

“The quality of the work keeps getting better,” she continues. “We keep finding people that have never shown before and the work feels fresh, more intense and more thoughtful.”

She notes that a lot of the work is self-portraiture, probably as a result of the introspection brought on during the pandemic. 

Make sure you go through the black curtain in the back to see Erin Ko’s installation featuring augmented reality scenes when viewed on the tablet
Ella Rose with a self -portrait titled “Soft Armor”, which deals with the ” bodily response to the violence of sexual assault”
Carrie Fonder and her portrait (on panties) of art critic Jerry Saltz. “Bam !”, Saltz said to a friend when shown the piece prior to the show . “That’ll stop anyone!”
Artistic Director and Curator Eddy Segal helping with the talisman sale
Executive Director, Producer and Curator Molly Caldwell (left ) with artist Danielle Scott and her piece ” Queen of Angels”
Phoebe Legere is an interdisciplinary artist, musician and eduscator, whose “paintings spring from my Abenaki tribal heritage”
Deb DiGregorio and her partner Marilyn Savoia took home a talisman created by Adrienne Kinsella
Megan McManus with her piece entitled “Work”. “It’s about the balancing act and the work required to be in my body” , she explained

Savannah Spirit is showing two versions of “Mother Daughter,” one still photography and one video.

“It’s an homage to my mother, who died on my 43rd birthday,” she explains. “I photograph myself in her clothes and hairstyles, recreating images that I have of her from the 60s, 70s and 80s. It’s a way to repurpose the pain.”

Nearby, Valerie George presented a beautiful photogram of her own hand letting her mother’s ashes fall away.   

Ella Rose explained that her “Soft Armor” is a “self-portrait in my wearable sculpture, aimed to capture the bodily response to the violence of sexual assault. This experience is shared with an overwhelming number of women I deeply love, and by those I will never meet.”  Her experience at the Biennial — her first time in the show — was “an absolutely amazing experience! The strong vibe of sisterhood. … It was pretty f***ing  powerful. It was so special to be part of it.”

Deb DiGregorio and her partner Marilyn Savoia were overwhelmed by the spirit in the room the minute they walked in the door (with soaking wet feet, they noted) .

“Marilyn couldn’t stop taking about how it reminded her of the 70s”, DiGregorio said. “There was a whole lot of energy on the walls but it was nothing compared to the energy in the room — it was astonishing.”

Christina Nicola discusses her work “Once I had a love and it was divine !”
Alex Wolkowicz with her sculpture “Powder Pink Dancing Whip”
Curator/Production and Installation Manager Jerelyn Huber with one of the notable pieces in the show, a sculpture by Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova
Savannah Spirit under her piece “Mother Daughter”, which was also shown in a video version
C. Finley, left, with Dust Tea Shoulders at the Friday night preview at La MaMa Galleria

One of the best parts of the show for curator Segal, who created the red mobile hanging in the center of the room, was the Talisman display to which many of the artists in the show voluntarily contributed.

“We invited them to create something to be sold to benefit the show and the artists responded with gusto!” Segal said. “It was really wonderful — some of the artists bought each others’ work. It was a beautiful exchange between everyone.”

Huber has a few hopes for future shows — like more art in a bigger space —  but for now has a pretty simple goal for the present one.

“I hope that everyone who comes through that door leaves with a great sense of joy,” she says. “I hope it feeds their soul as much as it has mine”.

Information about the show, including upcoming events such as performances and workshops, can be found online at everywomanbiennial.com and on Instagram at @everywomanbiennial.

