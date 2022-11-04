Times Square ‘Show Globes’ return for the holidays

The holiday season brought the return of The Times Square Alliance “Show Globes” in Times Square on Thursday.

The event featured the unveiling of the large snow globe displays inspired by the designs of hit Broadway shows, as well as shopping and performances. The “Show Globes” will be on display in Times Square through Dec. 26.

BROADWAY SINGS® provided guests with performances by Jelani Remy (The Lion King/Ain’t Too Proud), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) to welcome the upcoming holiday season

The BROADWAY SINGS® concert series, now in its 10th Anniversary Year, reimagines, rearranges and reorchestrates pop songs to fit the special strengths of Broadway performers. They have incorporated over 400 Broadway performers into their shows, including over 30 Tony Award Winners & Nominees. Their next show, at Sony Hall on December 5, is Broadway Sings® Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular.

The Times Square Alliance also partnered with Serino Coyne, a live entertainment advertising and marketing agency, on the curation and development of this “Show Globes” exhibition.

Along with performances, the event kicked off the holiday shopping season with a “Shop Til The Ball Drops” holiday gift guide. Show Globes visitors were invited to explore local shops with holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list. The guide is still available online at TSQ.org/HolidayDeals.

Details about the inspiration for each “Show Globe” as well as designer credits can be found here:

Aladdin

This Show Globe takes its inspiration from the scene in the hit Broadway musical Aladdin where a street rat named Aladdin first discovers the magic lamp, as well as Bob Crowley’s set design for the show.

Aladdin Show Globe was designed and created by Ros Coombes, Jennifer Kramer, Mary Hamrick and BB Props.

The Lion King

Inspired by The Lion King’s amazing sets, colorful costumes, and inventive puppetry, this Show Globe depicts the breathtaking “Circle of Life” scene.

Lead Designer: Peter Eastman – Associate Scenic Designer Design Team: Peter Eastman, lead designer; Carolyn Wong, lighting designer; and Jeanne Koenig, Creative Consultant

Wicked

Inspired by the bond between Wicked’s two iconic witches, Elphaba and Glinda, this Show Globe features the Land of Oz skyline and iconic costumes from the musical’s Tony Award-winning scenic and costume designs.

Lead Designer (with affiliation to original show): EDWARD PIERCE, Wicked Associate Scenic Designer, Design Adaptation & Supervision (All Worldwide Productions)

Design Team: Design Assistants (Stephen Davan and Kelly Pooler) – sketching, construction drawings; F&D Scene Changes – scenic fabrication and painting; Brenbri Properties & Four Horsemen – Elphaba and Glinda figures; Amanda Whidden – Costume Coordinator, Wicked Worldwide; Joe Dulude II – Make-Up Designer; Neil McShane – Production Electrician; and Craig Aves – Head Electrician, Wicked Broadway