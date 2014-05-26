Aviva Drescher: I wasn’t fired from ‘The Real Housewives’

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Aviva Drescher set the record straight at the Southampton Animal Shelter’s Wine Tasting Benefit this weekend, where — thankfully — no glasses were thrown.
On the rumor that the “Leggy Blonde” author has gotten fired by Bravo, she said: “Nobody ever knows for the next season what’s going to happen until after the reunion.”
“But right now what happened was, I didn’t go to the Berkshires because I had to go visit my kids at sleepaway camp so I didn’t film that weekend,” she said. “I’m going to be on the rest of the season. … But if they do ever fire me, it’s not something I would get depressed about. I could live with that.”
Elisa DiStefano of News 12 Long Island reports from the Hamptons. Follow Elisa on Twitter @ElisaDiStefano.