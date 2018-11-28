Aziz Ansari announces first tour since facing sexual misconduct allegations

It’s the comedian’s first tour since sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Comedian Aziz Ansari, who has been keeping a low profile since being accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year, is hitting the road with a new stand-up tour that includes a possible New York City stop in May 2019.

“See ya at the shows ding dongs,” Ansari wrote on his Instagram page, announcing almost 30 new dates across the country on his “Road to Nowhere” tour. “5/??/19 NYC TBD” appears at the bottom of a list of tour dates posted to Instagram, suggesting the 35-year-old will make a stop in the city at some stage in the spring.

Earlier this month, Ansari played to sold out crowds in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., according to another Instagram post.

Ansari received raves for the Netflix series he created “Master of None” and his turn as Tom Haverford on the beloved TV comedy “Parks and Recreation.”

He made history as the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy with his 2018 win for “Master of None.”

But in January, he found himself in a swirl of controversy after an anonymous woman posted an account of a date with Ansari on the website Babe.net. She accused him of trying to pressure her into sex during the date, despite her refusals.

Ansari later issued a statement on the matter, explaining that he had misread the situation and had apologized privately to the woman involved.