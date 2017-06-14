‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stops filming amid alleged allegations of misconduct

The future of the season — and series — is unknown at this time.

Corinne Olympios released a statement Wednesday about the alleged allegations of misconduct that caused “Bachelor in Paraise” to halt production.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4,” Olympios, 24, said in the statement. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Host Chris Harrison confirmed that the fourth season had been paused due to an investigation in a statement Tuesday, released exclusively to “Good Morning America.”

“The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming,” Harrison’s statement said.

Warner Bros. first announced that an investigation will be launched into the alleged misconduct on Sunday. While various outlets are reporting that fan favorite Olympios and one of “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay’s former suitors, Jackson, are involved in the incident, the network did not provide further details.

“Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time,” Harrison continued. “… I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it’s just not possible.”

The season’s 16 cast members, including Raven Gates, Alexis Waters and Amanda Stanton, were reportedly sent home following the incident.

Scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8, the future of the season — and series — is unknown at this time.

While a situation of this magnitude and severity is rare for the series, the “Bachelor” franchise is no stranger to scandal.

Here’s a look back at a few moments that shook Bachelor Nation:

Rozlyn Papa’s relationship: She showed up for “Bachelor” Jake Pavelka, but fell for a producer. Harrison said there was “no gray area” and that she “had a physical relationship with a producer on our show.” Papa was kicked off the 2010 season.

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray: “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman (2014) pulled the plug on her relationship with fiancé Josh Murray after nine months post-production and penned a tell-all, crumbling the romantic illusion the “Bachelor” franchise strives to uphold. Dorfman described, in detail, what she called an emotionally abusive relationship. Murray denied the claims on the 2016 season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Chris Soules arrested: Soules, a contestant on Jojo Fletcher’s season (2016) didn’t cause trouble in front of the cameras. Although he didn’t make it to the final two, the lovable farmer remained of public interest long enough for his fatal hit-and-run in Iowa to make headlines. Souls was arrested on April 24, the evening of the accident, and pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene.

Lee Garrett tweets: Garrett, a current contestant on “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay’s season, faced backlash last month after offensive tweets bashing feminism, Islam, the LGBT community, Black Lives Matter and more were found on his Twitter account. It’s unclear if Lindsay, who is the network’s first black “Bachelorette,” will address the issue on-camera.