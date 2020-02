Backstreet’s back sooner than expected!

Nick Carter and the boys surprised fans at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, performing hits such as “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “I Want It That Way” — a flavor of their upcoming residency.

In case you missed Friday’s news, the boy band will perform an 18-date stint in Sin City at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s The Axis, beginning March 1st.