Barbara Walters names Amal Clooney ‘Most Fascinating Person of the Year’

Amal Clooney has had quite the year.

Amal Clooney has had quite the year.

Barbara Walters named Amal Clooney, née Alamuddin, the “Most Fascinating Person of the Year” this week.

Was it because of her successful career in civil law with clients including Julian Assange, Kofi Annan and Yulia Tymoshenko? Or maybe it was her stellar education, fluency in three languages or her role as an advisor to the United Nations?

Alas, it was Amal’s marriage to George Clooney that Walters considers “really one of the greatest achievements in human history.” Indeed, back in 1995, the bachelor told Walters “I’m never going to get married again.”

The couple wed in Venice, Italy, in September with a star-studded affair.