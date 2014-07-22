Batman Day: Get into the Dark Knight spirit

It was 75 years ago that Bruce Wayne first donned a cape and cowl to fight crime as Batman, and to celebrate this milestone, DC Comics has declared Wednesday Batman Day.

Comic stores around the city will be holding signings, sales and giveaways. For the occasion, DC has also produced some Batman Day swag, including a special edition of “Detective Comics 27” re-imagined by famed designer Chip Kidd and best-selling author Brad Meltzer (get it FREE online at readdcentertainment.com), four masks showcasing different Bat eras, a cape and more.

With all the Batman-related products out there — and there are a lot out there — amNewYork has picked out some favorites to help you observe our most sacred new holiday.

‘Batman: A Celebration of 75 Years’

‘The Joker: A Celebration of 75 Years’

What better way to celebrate 75 years of the Dark Knight than with a collection of some of his greatest comics? And what’s Batman without his greatest villain, The Joker? The Clown Prince of Crime also gets a best-of book that’s nothing to laugh at. ($39.99 each)

‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’

These three films — “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” — are superb all around. Director/writer Christopher Nolan took the Batman mythos and made it his own, with riveting interpretations of villains: Who can forget Heath Ledger’s Joker? Christian Bale, as Bruce Wayne/Batman, was a revelation. ($52.99)

‘Lego Batman: The Riddler Chase’

Spend your Batman Day building your very own Dark Knight. This Lego building set features a race car version of the Batmobile and a green roadster helmed by The Riddler. Best of all, Batman gets some help from a Flash minifig. ($29.99)

‘Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes’

Many people sing the praises of the “Arkham” series of Batman games, which are great games, for sure. But for my money, the most fun Batman games are the Lego ones. This expansive game follows the traditional Lego structure — building and destroying bricks while playing though different levels, using a variety of DC characters. A third Lego Batman, “Beyond Gotham,” is due out in the fall. ($19.99, for Wii, PS3, Xbox 260, DS, 3DS, PC, Mac, Vita)

Funko Batman Fabrikations Plush

Even with a scowl on his face, this is easily the most adorable and cuddly Dark Knight around. This very stylized interpretation of Batman is a cross between a plush toy and a statue for your shelf. You can also pick up the villain Harley Quinn, The Joker’s girlfriend. More are likely to come. ($19.99)

‘Batman ’66 Vol. 1’

If you love the Adam West “Batman” TV series from 1966, this kitschy comic collection is for you. More than just nostalgia, the stories, which use the versions of the heroes and villains from the show, are some of the best Batman comics being published today. ($19.99)