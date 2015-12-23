Beatles songs headed to streaming services Spotify, Apple, Amazon Prime, more for the holidays

This Christmas you won’t need any “help” rocking out to “Sgt. Pepper” anytime, anywhere.

If you’re a Beatles fan, Chistmas comes a day early.

On Wednesday the legendary band announced via a statement on its website that, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, its music would be available on nine streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime.

“The Beatles will be LIVE at 00:01 AM YOUR TIME and you can track its progress around the world, from east to west, on the globe here at thebeatles.com,” the statement said.

The offerings will include all 13 of the band’s remastered studio records, Spotify said in a news release, as well as four special collections, including “Past Masters” volumes one and two.

Yes, that means all of your favorite Beatles tunes — “Hey Jude,” “Drive My Car,” “Help,” et al — will be available for your listening pleasure.

Apple’s late CEO Steve Jobs said in 2010 said it was “a long and winding road” to get the band’s music on iTunes. Now it will be available on numerous platforms including Deezer, Google Play, Microsoft Groove, Rhapsody, Slacker and Tidal.

This Christmas you won’t need any “help” or anyone to “hold your hand” in order to rock out to “Strawberry Fields Forever” anytime, anywhere.