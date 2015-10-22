Behind the Curtain: ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ gets second show

‘Annie Get Your Gun’ adds second show City Center has added a second performance of its upcoming concert production of …

City Center has added a second performance of its upcoming concert production of Irving Berlin’s “Annie Get Your Gun” next week on Wednesday, with the first performance (which also serves as City Center’s annual gala) set for Tuesday. Megan Hilty (“Smash”), who will star as sharpshooter Annie Oakley, will be joined by Andy Karl (“Rocky”), Judy Kaye (“Ragtime”) and Chuck Cooper. The production will be based on the 1966 Lincoln Center revival, although the song “I’m An Indian Too,” viewed today as uncomfortably demeaning, will be omitted.

Broadway comes together for a bar mitzvah

Director-playwright James Lapine had his bar mitzvah on Monday night — well, sort of. An event to commemorate Lapine winning the “Mr. Abbott” Award (named after the legendary director George Abbott) had a “Broadway bar mitzvah” theme. Alexandra Silber (“Fiddler on the Roof”), who was in attendance, tweeted, “[Stephen] Sondheim wept. Bernadette [Peters] sang ‘No One is Alone.’ There was challah. We horah-ed.”

Actor on scooter takes a ‘Trip’ off the stage

“The Trip of Love,” an Off-Broadway tribute to 1960s pop hits, took a strange turn at a performance last week when an actor, while riding a scooter, tumbled off the stage and into the orchestra pit. A production source told Playbill.com that no one was injured and the performance resumed shortly thereafter. The show opened on Sunday night to negative reviews.

Nyong’o to make Broadway debut in ‘Eclipsed’

“Eclipsed,” Danai Gurira’s drama about women in Liberia affected by the country’s civil war, which just opened Off-Broadway at the Public Theater, will transfer to Broadway’s Golden Theatre for a limited run beginning in February. Lupita Nyong’o, who is among the ensemble cast, will make her Broadway debut. Meanwhile, the sold-out Off-Broadway run will continue through the end of November.

Bard’s history plays coming to Brooklyn

To mark the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death, the Royal Shakespeare Company (which is based in the Bard’s hometown of Stratford-Upon Avon in England) will present four of the best-known history plays (“Richard II, “Henry IV, parts I and II,” Henry V”) in repertory at Brooklyn Academy of Music beginning in March. In the summer of 2011, the RSC performed five other Shakespeare plays in repertory at the Park Avenue Armory.

Martin & Brickell’s ‘Bright Star’ set for Broadway

“Bright Star,” a new musical by frequent collaborators Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell about a literary editor and a former soldier against a backdrop of the postwar American South, will open on Broadway in late March following an out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C. The cast will include Paul Alexander Nolan (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), Dee Hoty and Stephen Bogardus.

Spotted …

Oprah and Selena Gomez at “Hamilton” … James Franco and Lea Thompson at “Spring Awakening.”