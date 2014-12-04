Lindsay Lohan hints she may be interested in appearing in Mamet’s ‘Oleanna’

Lohan looking to do another Mamet drama

Lindsay Lohan, having just finished making her stage debut in London’s West End in David Mamet’s “Speed-the-Plow,” has hinted via social media that next year she will star in Mamet’s two-actor drama “Oleanna,” where a female college student accuses her middle-aged male professor of sexual harassment.

Broadway does stellar box office over Thanksgiving

Broadway had a really good Thanksgiving. In fact, it was the highest-grossing and best-attended Thanksgiving week in history, with shows taking in a combined total of $34,121,642, and attendance was at 284,569. It’s worth noting that there were 36 shows playing, compared to just 32 at the same time last year.

Arianda and Rockwell to revive Shepard’s

‘Fool for Love’Nina Arianda, who previously won acclaim on Broadway in “Venus in Fur” and “Born Yesterday,” will co-star in a revival of Sam Shepard’s intense relationship drama “Fool for Love” with Sam Rockwell next fall. The production, first done at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club.

Alonzo to join ‘Bayside! The Musical!’

Ed Alonzo, who played Max (i.e. the guy who ran the hangout “The Max”) on the television series “Saved by the Bell,” will be the latest original cast member to join the Off-Broadway parody “Bayside! The Musical!” for a short stint from Dec. 17-20, following in the wake of appearances by Dennis Haskins and Dustin Diamond. During that time, the show will present a new edition titled “A Very Bayside Christmas,” where Zach, Kelly and the rest of the gang must save Christmas.

Hugh Jackman’s co-star to venture Off-Broadway

Cush Jumbo, who is currently appearing alongside Hugh Jackman in “The River,” will bring “Josephine and I,” her one-woman show about the African-American performer and celebrity Josephine Baker, to the Public Theater in February. Phyllida Lloyd, whose work ranges from “Mamma Mia!” to Shakespeare, will direct.

More cast changes at ‘It’s Only a Play’

Katie Finneran, a two-time Tony winner with a great knack for comedy, will take over for Megan Mullally as a giddy producer in the Broadway comedy “It’s Only a Play” starting on Jan. 7. “30 Rock” alum Maulik Pancholy will replace Rupert Grint as an experimental English director on the same date.

Chlumsky and Thomas joining ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

Anna Chlumsky (“My Girl,” “Veep”) will join the cast of the Broadway revival of “You Can’t Take It With You” on Jan. 6, taking over for Rose Byrne. Likewise, Richard Thomas will replace Mark Linn-Baker. As it happens, Thomas appeared with the show’s star James Earl Jones on Broadway in 1958. Thomas was seven years old at the time.

Spotted…

Ben Stiller at “Here Lies Love” … Bobby Cannavale at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … Charlie Rose and Ethan Hawke at “The Elephant Man.”