Behind the Curtain: Turturro set for ‘Zorba!’ at Encores!

Turturro set for ‘Zorba!’ at Encores!

Actor-writer-director John Turturro will take the title role in the upcoming Encores! production of the rarely-seen Kander & Ebb musical “Zorba!” He will be joined by Santino Fontana, Marin Mazzie, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zoë Wanamaker. It will play City Center from May 6 to 10. In recent years, there were plans for a Broadway revival led by Antonio Banderas.

‘Gentleman’s Guide’ recoups its $7.5M cost

The Broadway musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” — which struggled last season to attract an audience until it received multiple Tony nominations and ultimately beat out “Beautiful” for the Best Musical award — has recouped its $7.5 million capitalization costs, its producers announced on Monday. For a musical that was once expected to close quickly, that’s quite a feat.

Shakespeare in the

(new) Parking Lot

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot, having lost its longtime outdoor space on the Lower East Side at Ludlow and Broome Streets, will relocate this summer to the parking lot behind the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center on Norfolk Street. Its upcoming season will include the Bard’s “As You Like It” and “Macbeth.”

‘Show Boat’ to be screened in theaters

San Francisco Opera’s 2014 production of “Show Boat” will be screened in movie theaters across the country this summer, including theaters in New York on June 12. The cast included Bill Irwin, Harriet Harris and opera singer Patricia Racette. As it happens, the New York Philharmonic’s recent staging of “Show Boat” will be telecast on PBS.

‘Speed-the-Plow’ to be made into filmDavid Mamet’s biting Hollywood drama “Speed-the-Plow,” which played Broadway back in 2008 with Jeremy Piven and Elisabeth Moss, is being adapted into a film, as reported by Deadline .com. Mamet will write the screenplay.

Silverstone set for Off-Broadway MTC playAlicia Silverstone, who appeared in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway production of “Time Stands Still,” will return to MTC for “Of Good Stock,” a new work by Melissa Ross that will play the company’s downstairs Off-Broadway space at City Center. She will play one of three emotionally complex sisters who return home one weekend.

‘Hunchback’ is not

going to Broadway

The recent Paper Mill Playhouse production of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will not be transferring to Broadway, as confirmed by production sources after the run ended on Sunday. The production was never billed as Broadway-bound, though Disney’s “Newsies,” which also originated there, did go to Broadway.

Spotted ?

Elmo and Cookie Monster at “Hand to God.”