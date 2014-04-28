Beyonce, Jay-Z announce joint On the Run tour

They will be at MetLife Stadium on July 11.

If you enjoyed Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Drunk In Love” performance from the Grammys, congrats: there’s more where that came from.

The couple announced on Monday they will be touring together this summer, stopping in 16 cities, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets for the “On the Run” tour begin Tuesday for subscribers to Beyonce’s newsletter, and open to the general public later this week.

The name comes from a track on Jay-Z’s album “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” which the duo collaborated on. They have collaborated on a number of songs, including “Drunk In Love,” “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” and more.

For the full list of cities, visit http://www.beyonce.com/tour/.