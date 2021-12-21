Big Apple Buzz | Chris Noth’s agent issues, Nick Cannon comes to Queens and news bigs at Friar’s Club holiday party

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A3 Artists Agency isn’t working with Chris Noth anymore, reports Deadline.

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” an A3 spokesperson told Deadline on Dec. 17. Being dropped by an agency that the Sex and the City/Equalizer star signed with less than three months ago follows Noth, who owns The Cutting Room in Midtown Manhattan, being accused on December 16 of sexually assaulting two women.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the claims involve a rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and a rape in New York City in 2015. A third woman has also come forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault. The 30-year-old tech executive, identified by the pseudonym “Ava,” told The Daily Beast that the actor allegedly forced himself on her in the back office of a Midtown restaurant in 2010. Noth married Tara Wilson in 2012. The couple have two children, Keats Noth and Orion Christopher Noth.

Cannon brings an early Christmas

Nick Cannon teamed up with Toys “R” Us to deliver toys to children at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Queens on Dec. 14, putting aside grief over his five-month-old son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, dying on Dec. 5 following a battle with brain cancer.

The courageous talk show host/actor was also spotted having dinner at Melba’s in Harlem on Dec. 15. Cannon took time at the soul food restaurant to take some photos with his friend actress/comedienne Sherri Shepherd, who was in the Big Apple to guest host The Wendy Show.

Shepherd had a crazy week. Upon her arrival in NYC on Dec. 12, she felt pains in her stomach and had to get an emergency appendectomy at Bellevue Hospital. A true trooper, she was back in Wendy’s chair on Dec. 14.

Friar’s Club holiday fun

Attorney Arthur Aidala and his firm Aidala, Bertuma and Kamins, hosted a holiday party at the Friar’s Club where he serves as dean. Guests included Shepard Smith, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez and Ingrid Martin, and Frank Carone from the incoming Adams administration, as well as Jay Wallace, the President of Fox News and Jerry Crowley, the GM of AM970 The Answer radio station.

Geraldo Rivera, who recently signed a new multi-year deal to remain with Fox News Media, was there as well. He will continue serving as a correspondent-at-large, contributing most prominently to Fox News Channel and Fox Nation.

More on the dish…

Peter Thomas Roth headed back to Manhattan from San Juan, Puerto Rico, after the Miss World Pageant, which he was scheduled to judge, had to cancel the finals hours before the ceremony.

According to reports, 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for Coronavirus. The pageant has been rescheduled for Jan. 16, 2022. Billionaire Brock Pierce was also in San Juan for the festivities, as well as the current Miss America, Harnaaz Sandhu.

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld attended the alice + olivia 12th annual Good + Foundation Toy Drive hosted by the clothing store’s CEO Stacey Bendet at new celeb hotspot Zero Bond in downtown Manhattan on Dec. 10. From now through Dec. 24, alice + olivia will be accepting new toys at any of its’ stores, which will be donated to the Good + Foundation. All toy donors will receive 15% off any purchase at the store.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on Broadway plays since the onset of the virus closed The Great White Way to shut down in March 2020. Productions began to reopen in August 2021.

One of the new shows is the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Trouble In Mind, starring Tony & Emmy award winner LaChanze as “Wiletta” in a limited engagement at American Airlines Theatre, through Jan. 9, 2022.

Written by Alice Childress and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, Trouble In Mind follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. It is a wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York Theatre. Celebs who have been in the play’s audience include Vanessa Williams, Chicago PD’s Wendell Pierce and multi-award winning director Kenny Leon.

We hear…

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will return to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET, reports CNN.

Back for their fifth year together, Cooper and Cohen will bid 2021 adieu and usher in 2022 live from Times Square. At 12:30 a.m. ET, the good friends will pass the baton to CNN’s Don Lemon, along with Alisyn Camerota, and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will continue the celebration in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Chloe Melas from Times Square and others…….

Iconic Chuck’s Vintage hosted a Holiday Party with Nightlife legend Carmen D’Alessio of Studio 54 fame. The festive event was a celebration of Chuck’s success since its New York City debut this past fall and the spirit of the Holiday season, while party goers enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Many guests brought unwrapped gifts for the Toys for Tots program which helps deliver millions of toys to children in need year-round. Some notable guests included Omar Hernandez, popstar Aaron Paul and Tina Radziwill….. .

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was a man about town last week. The Brooklyn Borough President was spotted at former NYS Assemblyman Adam Clayton Powell IV’s Holiday Party on Dec. 15 and was also seen exiting the Michael Kors boutique on Madison Avenue on Dec. 18……….

Actress Nina Dobrev and Dancing With The Stars’ Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine snapped a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company’s Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16………

Sightings

Brooke Shields attending the Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby’s on Dec. 14… Jeff Goldblum celebrating Rise NY’s re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16… Mary J. Blige at the Ritz nightclub on West 46th Street’s LGBTQ club’s Pepito Party recently… Lynda Carter, on the red carpet at the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute event on Dec. 12. Tongues are wagging the original Wonder Woman will make a cameo appearance in Wonder Woman 3…….