It’s not Gotham City, but Bill Finger will get some recognition in New York.

The man who is responsible for creating many of the memorable elements of the Batman mythos — including Robin, the Joker and Catwoman — will get an extra boost of acknowledgment Friday when a street in the Bronx officially becomes “Bill Finger Way.”

Bill Finger co-created Batman with Bob Kane in 1939, and finally received formal recognition from DC Entertainment in 2015, thanks in part to Marc Tyler Nobleman, author of the book, “Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-creator of Batman,” in 2012, and the 2017 documentary “Batman & Bill,” which is streaming on Hulu.com.

“Almost everything iconic about Batman . . . that have lasted all these years came from Bill Finger’s imagination,” Nobleman says. “But he worked anonymously and died poor, alone and virtually unknown in 1974.”

The street renaming will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at East 192nd Street and the Grand Concourse, near Poe Park. Speakers will include Finger’s granddaughter Athena, and Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of Batman on numerous animated TV shows and movies.