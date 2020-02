The comedian joins the cast of Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Comedian Billy Eichner is the latest to join the upcoming “Hairspray Live!”

The 38-year-old star of Hulu’s “Difficult People” tweeted the news of his latest gig Wednesday, where he’ll play Rob Barker, a TV news reporter.

He joins an all-star cast that includes Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Kristen Chenoweth, and Derek Hough, to name a handful.

The live staging of the musical will air on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m on NBC. (AMNY)