Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome first baby: report

“Glad to have you and baby girl violet in our care,” an unverified account tweeted.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their first child over the holidays, the New York Post revealed Monday.

Lively, 27, reportedly gave birth earlier than expected, just before the New Year, near the couple’s Bedford, N.Y. home. A source told Page Six that mom and baby are in good health.

A well-wisher (or attention craver) who claims to work at Westchester Medical Center appeared to have spilled the beans about the baby’s gender and name via Twitter Monday night, though neither the account nor the information has been verified.

“Congrats @blakelively #blakelively glad to have you and baby girl violet in our care” @kimbanksy tweeted.

“I think I’m in trouble,” she tweeted Tuesday afternoon. (Ya think?)

“You ever heard of HIPAA?” and “Well she’s OUTTA a job!!!” were among the responses to the potentially privacy-violating tweet.

Pregnancy seemed to suit Lively well, as she made stunning red carpet appearances and posted maternity photos on her lifestyle site, Preserve.

And that’s a good thing, because there are likely more Lively-Reynolds babies to come.

“I never knew what I wanted to do for a living, but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids,” the glowing mom-to-be told Us Weekly in October.

With those genes, we say go right ahead.