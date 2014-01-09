Boardwalk Empire to end with season five

Nucky Thompson’s small screen days are numbered. HBO announced Thursday that “Boardwalk Empire” will end after its fifth season, which …

HBO announced Thursday that “Boardwalk Empire” will end after its fifth season, which will premiere in the fall. The show’s creator Terrance Winter told the Hollywood Reporter that he and studio agreed that the story was coming to a close.

“After much discussion with my creative team and HBO, we’ve decided to wrap up the series after such a great run and look forward to bringing it to a powerful and exciting conclusion,” he said.

The show stars Steve Buscemi as corrupt Atlantic City official Nucky Thompson who was involved in organized crime during the Prohibition era. It has received huge acclaim and strong ratings since its 2010 debut.