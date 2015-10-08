Bob Saget to return to Broadway in ‘Hand to God’

Saget to lend a ‘Hand’

Bob Saget will join the cast of the dark Broadway comedy “Hand to God” beginning Nov. 3. Seeing as the show is already set to close on Jan. 3, it will be a short run. Saget will take over for Marc Kudisch as the well-meaning Pastor Greg. Saget previously appeared on Broadway in the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Mint loses its theater

The Mint Theater, which is dedicated to bringing back long-lost plays by once-prominent writers, has lost its longtime Off-Broadway home at 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue. According to a press release, the Mint became “a victim of the midtown real estate boom.” The Mint’s current production of “The New Morality” will run through Oct. 25. Artistic director Jonathan Bank said that the 2016 season will take place at a new space.

Democrats to take over ‘Hamilton’ on Nov. 2

The Democrats will use the Nov. 2 performance of the hit musical “Hamilton” as a political party fundraiser, with tickets going for $500 to $5,000 apiece. President Barack Obama, who previously saw the show on July 18, will be in attendance, as reported by Playbill.com.

Gotham Chamber Opera shuts down

Gotham Chamber Opera, which has presented little-known operas over the past 15 years, has suddenly shut down. According to a statement from the organization, a significant deficit was uncovered and the company no longer has sufficient funds to continue to operate.

‘Gypsy’ with Imelda Staunton to be filmed

While rumors continue to fly about whether Barbra Streisand’s film version of the musical “Gypsy” will actually happen, the current London revival starring Imelda Staunton as Mama Rose will be filmed for broadcast on the BBC, which leaves open the question of whether it will eventually be seen in the U.S. on BBC America or PBS.

Spotted…

Chris Rock, Michelle Pfeiffer, Goldie Hawn and Cate Blanchett at “Hamilton.”